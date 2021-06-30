Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,839,000 after buying an additional 111,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after purchasing an additional 157,001 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

PSN stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

