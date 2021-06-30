Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aware were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aware by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aware by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aware by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 340,455 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aware by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aware alerts:

Shares of Aware stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.21. Aware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.