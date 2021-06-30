Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,348 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

