Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,093,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

