Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ACCYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of ACCYY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 21,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.