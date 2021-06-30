Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Acme United has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ACU opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $159.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.04. Acme United has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

In other Acme United news, Director Susan H. Murphy sold 4,500 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,530.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 30,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,305,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,902. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

