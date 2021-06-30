ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.22

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and traded as high as $28.86. ACNB shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 71,220 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $243.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.11.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACNB by 63.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ACNB by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACNB during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

