Acuity Brands (AYI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.70. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.12 and a twelve month high of $194.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.97.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.