Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADEVF shares. DNB Markets raised Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adevinta Asa in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31. Adevinta Asa has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $20.23.

About Adevinta Asa

