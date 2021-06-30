adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €340.00 ($400.00) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €303.75 ($357.35).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €317.50 ($373.53) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €286.79.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

