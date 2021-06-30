Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €22.42 ($26.38) and last traded at €22.90 ($26.94). Approximately 471,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 728% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.98 ($27.04).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Adler Group (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

