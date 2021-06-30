Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,995 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.1% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $590.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,412. The company has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $591.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

