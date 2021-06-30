Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,765,124 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Advaxis alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.40.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Advaxis by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,803,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 54.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 471,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 156,591 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Advaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 396,163 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.