Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADYEN. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

About Adyen

