Aeon Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Aeon has a market cap of $8.09 million and $12,128.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001465 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.20 or 0.00628408 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

