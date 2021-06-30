Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.89.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

