AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

AVAV stock traded down $10.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.49. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,821. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.65.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,418,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.