AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $13.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,821. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,370.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $830,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,805.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

