AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.