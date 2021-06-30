Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Short Interest Update

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGKF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:ARGKF opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09. Aggreko has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

