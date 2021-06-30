Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report $2.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGRX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,029. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.