Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report $2.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGRX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,029. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

