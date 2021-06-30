AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 720,730 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

