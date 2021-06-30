Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,343,686 shares.The stock last traded at $61.85 and had previously closed at $62.32.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

