Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €118.15 ($139.00).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

AIR stock traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €106.48 ($125.27). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.06. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

