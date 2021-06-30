Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.93

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 15319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

AJINY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

