Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) PT Raised to $3.50 at National Bankshares

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Akumin alerts:

NASDAQ:AKU opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.25 million and a P/E ratio of 325.00. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Akumin will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.