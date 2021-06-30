Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

AIN opened at $88.89 on Monday. Albany International has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.87.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 in the last ninety days. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Albany International by 340.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after buying an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $28,479,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

