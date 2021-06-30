Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Danske lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. 12,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

