Algert Global LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,458. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MED opened at $279.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.18 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.14.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MED. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.