Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.42.

TSE:AQN opened at C$18.63 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$16.85 and a one year high of C$22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

