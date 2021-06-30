Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 146.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $226.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

