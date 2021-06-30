Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $614.82. 10,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,206. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.37 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $593.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

