Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Sunday, June 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

