Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.93.

Shares of ATD.B traded up C$1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.70. 422,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,245. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

