Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

ATI opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

