Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.40% of Allegion worth $45,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 475,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,535. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.