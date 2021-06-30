ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Position Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,714 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALE opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

