AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of AFB opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.