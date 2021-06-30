Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Star Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Star Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 104,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SGU opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88. Star Group, L.P. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

Star Group Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

