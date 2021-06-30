Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $256.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

