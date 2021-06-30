Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,856 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

