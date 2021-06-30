Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $658,000 Investment in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after buying an additional 496,950 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 196,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,206,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $630.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.08.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCRR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

