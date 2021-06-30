Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,580,125 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,491,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.45. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

