Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.12. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $1,734,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $304,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 474,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 159,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $18,265,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.97. 52,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.