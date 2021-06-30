Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE RSI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

