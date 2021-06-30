Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 609.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in PPG Industries by 407.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PPG Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 436,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.58 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.91.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

