Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys 5,892 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 484.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

