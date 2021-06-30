Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

