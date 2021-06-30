Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $404,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,139,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

