Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,075 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

